2017 Marchés de Noël – Christmas Markets



The "big" news is that there's no Christmas Market on the Champas-Elysées this year (good riddance to a market full of cheap junk). But this is Paris, so of course there are PLENTY more places to waste your money enjoy the Christmas spirit. The usual street corners will have a few chalets with mulled wine and pretzels, such as the Alsace Market in front of the Gare de L'Est and the questionably artisan stands at Place St-Germain des Près. But there are many more to choose from throughout the city.

Les Halles (43 rue St-Denis, 1st, M° Les Halles) Through December 31st This is the city’s newest and largest Christmas market, with 70 wooden chalets around the Fontaine des Innocents, an “Enchanted Forest” and regional crafts and products.

La Défense (Parvis de La Défense, M° La Défense) Through December 28th Just outside Paris, but accessible on Line 1 of the metro, this enormous Christmas market overlooking Paris has 250 chalets and ice skating on the rooftop of the Grande Arche.

Puces de Saint Ouen (Marché Paul Bert et Serpette, 110 rue des Rosiers, St-Ouen, M° Porte de Clignancourt) Every weekend in December The flea market just to the north of Paris has many small markets, but only the Paul Bert/Serpette market is transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays, decorated with Christmas trees.

Ice Skating on the Champ de Mars (Champ de Mars, 7th, M° Bir Hakeim) December 21 – January 8th The Christmas Village on the Champ de Mars, below the Eiffel Tower, includes an ice rink. Bring gloves.

Made in France Fabrique de Noël (Espace Maïf Social Club, 37 rue de Turenne, 3rd, M° St Paul/Bastille) December 15-16 For a 100% Made in France market in the heart of the Marais, with “green”, food, kids, deco and fashion stands.

Noël Solidaire (Halles des Blancs-Manteaux, 48 rue Vieille du Temple, 4th, M° St-Paul) December 15-17 Clothing, accessories, table decorations, wooden toys...a Christmas Market run by the Lions Club to profit several charities including one that organizes vacations for poor children.

L’Etrange Noël des Créateurs (Théâtre Lucernaire, 53 rue Notre-Dame des Champs, 6th, M° Notre-Dame des Champs) December 10-17 Clothing, hats, accessories, jewelry, decor, dishes, books, photos, paintings, illustrations and other original gift ideas.

Marché des Créateurs (Espace Saint-Martin, 13 rue Jean Poulmarch, 10th M° Jacques Bonsergent) December 8-10th Designer clothing, décor, artworks, and accessories, concerts, tarot readings, and food stands.

Braderie Solidaire (Espace Bastille Design Center, 74 blvd Richard Lenoir, 11th, M° St-Ambroise) December 20-23 “Les Créateurs ont du Cœur » is a sale where 200 designers sell their new clothing and accessories at steep discounts, with all sales going to AIDS charities.

Vegan Christmas Market (Recyclerie, 83 blvd Ornano, 18th, M° Porte de Clignancourt) December 16-17 A fully vegan market in the former train station-turned-eco-friendly-community-resto-and-garden is worth a visit even if you’re not vegan. Try the vegan cheeses, cosmetics, clothes and décor, then go out to visit their farm along the train tracks.

Japanese Advent Market (Espace Cinko, 12-18 Passage Choiseul, 2nd, M° Pyramides/4 Septembre) December 6-9 Japanese culinary specialties, calligraphe, incense and fabric origami demos.

Scandinavian Christmas Market (Recyclerie, 83 blvd Ornano, 18th, M° Porte de Clignancourt) December 9-10 There are stands for food, drink, decor, and music with Swedish, Icelandic and Norwegian products. Stay clear of the whale meat.

Afro-Caribbean Advent Market (16 rue Minimes, 3rd, M° Chemin Vert) December 16-17 Food specialties, natural beauty products and workshops to learn how to tie a headscarf in the Afro-Caribbean style.

Elsewhere in France

Château Vaux-le-Vicomte Magical Christmas Weekends in December and daily December 23-January 7

Provins Médiéval Marché de Noël, December 16-17

Strasbourg Marché de Noël, Until December 30