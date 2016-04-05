About Secrets of Paris

Created in 1999, the Secrets of Paris is the oldest independent and locally-owned website about Paris in English, for both visitors and residents. Discover what you've been missing:

* Free Resource Guide
* Calendar of interesting Paris events 
* Monthly Secrets of Paris newsletter
* Secrets of Paris Tours & Travel Planning

Read more about the Secrets of Paris here

 

 

 

 

Calendar of Paris Events

Marchés de Noël - Christmas Markets are well underway! 
There are lots of them, and they're in full swing.  The two largest are opening mid-month this year:

- till January 8 on the Avenue des Champs Elysées
- till December 27 at the Esplanade de La Défense

Other Christmas Markets will be opening around Paris in December, see the full list (en françaishere. Click through to our full calendar to get more details.  

December 15-early January 
All of the Manèges, aka Carrousels de Paris, in the 3rd through 20th arrondissements of Paris are free for children for the holidays (my favorite is in the Jardins du Trocadéro, but the lines are longest). See the full list here. Open daily 11am-9pm.

December 7-11
Winter is circus time in Paris! Lots of options--for example the Cirque du Soleil (Dec. 7-11) with this year's Varekai performance. At the Accorhotels arena (12e), seats from 37€ to 80€. But there are lots of others. See the complete list for other circus and circus-like spectacles. 

Click here to see the full calendar of events...

Popular Posts

Secrets of Paris gives 10% of all tour fees to the French food bank, Les Restos du Coeur

« Viator Promoting Vandalism Tours of Paris | Main | Private Paris: The Making of a Thriller set in Paris »
Tuesday
Apr052016

Another Parisian Bridge Liberated from Destructive Padlocks

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateTuesday, April 5, 2016

This morning on my run I was thrilled to see a dozen municipal workers removing padlocks one by one from the Passerelle Léopold-Sédar-Senghor, formerly known as Passerelle Solférino (the pedestrian bridge connecting the Tuileries Gardens to the Musée d'Orsay).

You can see sky through the finished section on the left. They still had the other side of the bridge to liberate...but how to keep idiot vandals from adding more locks all over again? Unlike the Pont des Arts, the architecture of thin metal wires on the Passerelle Léopold-Sédar-Senghor doesn't allow for the Plexiglas panels that prevent padlocks from being attached. 

If you're interested in more news about the destructive "Love Locks" that are ruining the beautiful historical bridges of Paris, check out the No Love Locks website. 

Comment1 Comment | | in ,

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (1)

Heather, when we visited back in mid-December they were working on what I still thought was called the Solferino bridge, learnt something there :), removing the locks so they must be doing it again. How very sad in that even during the quiet season more & more have presumably appeared.

You are quite right that this is just really vandalism & it's horrible to see just the clear Plexiglas panels on the Pont de Arts as they really don't look right. It's a shame they couldn't have sandwiched the exiting panels with something to protect them rather than removing them completely. Obviously the damage was too bad on the original Pont des Arts but I can't believe there isn't some better alternative.
May 1, 2016 | Unregistered CommenterPeter Holohan

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
All Comments are Moderated
Anonymous comments will not appear until they have been cleared by the editor for spam, advertising, and meanspiritedness.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  