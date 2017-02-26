Carnaval in Paris
Today it's the 20th annual Carnaval de Paris. More street party than spectacular, this is the last true ‘traditional’ carnival run by locals. No big fancy floats, just a lot of people dressed up in crazy costumes, making a lot of noise and having a ball!
The crowd gathered at Gambetta and slowly made its way down to Republique, where the party continues until about 9pm tonight.
The theme this year was La ronde des fruits et légumes autour du monde (Fruits and vegetables from around the world). And both participants and onlookers took advantage of the opportunity to dress up and party on the streets…
