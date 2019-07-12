Main | Heatwave in Paris: "Can I Wear Shorts?" »
Celebrating Bastille Day in Paris: What To See & Do

There's much to see and do on and around La Fête Nationale, aka Bastille Day, July 14th. This is a rundown of just some of the best options, including the dance parties, parade, and fireworks show, as well as some logistical tips on using public transportation and what shops and museums are open. 

Note that Sunday is also the semi-finals match between Algeria and Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations. If Algeria wins, there will be thousands of fans pouring into the streets in Paris to celebrate just as the fireworks show starts.

