Free Noctural Entrance to the Louvre Every 1st Saturday

The Louvre Museum is already open evenings until 9:45pm every Wednesday and Friday, but now it's also open every first Saturday of the month FOR FREE from 6pm-9:45pm.

Meant to entice the locals to visit the museum again (or for the first time), the main two wings Denon and Sully are open to freely visit on your own, while the Richelieu wing is open for guided visits only (in French), which can be reserved on the Louvre's FB page a week before the first Saturday. These extra activities include live music, flashlight tours, storytelling, and games.