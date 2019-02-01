Main | Recycling in Paris Just Got Easier »
Friday
Feb012019

Free Noctural Entrance to the Louvre Every 1st Saturday

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateFriday, February 1, 2019

The Louvre Museum is already open evenings until 9:45pm every Wednesday and Friday, but now it's also open every first Saturday of the month FOR FREE from 6pm-9:45pm. 

Meant to entice the locals to visit the museum again (or for the first time), the main two wings Denon and Sully are open to freely visit on your own, while the Richelieu wing is open for guided visits only (in French), which can be reserved on the Louvre's FB page a week before the first Saturday. These extra activities include live music, flashlight tours, storytelling, and games. 

CommentPost a Comment | | in , ,

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
All Comments are Moderated
Anonymous comments will not appear until they have been cleared by the editor for spam, advertising, and meanspiritedness.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  