French Film Extras Needed July 25-August 31
The Academy Award-winning director of L'Artiste, Michel Hazanavicius, is looking for extras for an upcoming film Le Redoutable about the love story between Jean-Luc Godard and Anne Wiazemsky during the Mai 1968 events in France, starring Bérénice Bejo, Stacy Martin and Louis Garrel.
They are looking for extras available for 1-10 days of filming between July 25th through August 31st, with at least one half day available for wardrobe between July 4th and July 22nd. Payment follows standard French film industry rates for extras. The following profiles are needed:
- hommes et femmes "profils étudiants" de 18 à 30 ans
- hommes et femmes italiens de 16 à 80 ans
- hommes et femmes de 16 à 80 ans
You need to be legally able to work in France (ie you need a French Social Secutiry number) and fluent enough in French to read and fill out the application...and obviously follow directions.
