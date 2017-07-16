French Theatre with English Captions: Molière

Theatre in Paris offers English-speaking visitors a way to enjoy French theatre productions, with ticket sales in English, a dedicated welcome at the theatre, and English sur-titles (above the stage). This summer you can see their latest show Molière In Spite of Myself "One man’s quest to please a king, romance two sisters, and make literary history."

In this comical, one-man performance renowned French actor, famous for his years at the prestigious Comédie Française, Francis Perrin tackles the role of Molière once again to bring him back to life. This popular Parisian show allows you to witness the final years of Molière played out on stage and discover his scandalous life details, from his various love interests and fascinating encounters with French royalty, to the tragic events surrounding his death.

A man considered to be the French Shakespeare, Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, adopted his unique pseudonym, Molière, to save his prestigious bourgeois family from embarrassment of having an actor in the family. As Perrin embodies the beloved French playwright, travel back to the époque where being an actor was far from being a respectable profession, yet was considered the golden age of theatre, and learn how Molière came to be known as one of the most celebrated influential writers of Western literature. With the ability to act out this true, whirlwind story, Perrin uses his slight stutter and distinct laugh to his advantage, captivating the audience and create nonstop laughter.

Molière in Spite of Myself is showing at the cozy, intimate café-théâtre, Théâtre de la Gaité-Montparnasse (26 Rue de la Gaité, 75014 Paris) through September 2nd from Tuesday through Saturday at 6:30pm. Ticket prices start at €29 and Theatre in Paris guests are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the performance to benefit from the pre-show welcome. Book tickets here.

In this most anticipated return to the stage, the incredibly talented Francis Perrin uses his own words as writer, director and star of this performance during its second run after an international tour.

About Theatre in Paris

A secret many Paris visitors rarely discover is that just like New York and London, Paris has a diverse and thriving theatre scene. True Parisians start lining up all over the city for the latest plays and musicals every night of the week. Now, for the first time ever thanks to Theatre in Paris and their unique live subtitling system, visitors and expats can enjoy the City of Lights’ best-kept secret.

This spring, they have brand new comedies, classic masterpieces, and unusual gems translated and ready to welcome an international audience in the world of theatre, right here in Paris. Check out their wide range of shows here.