From the Archives 1999-2004: The First Five Years of the Secrets of Paris
The 78 original “Secrets of Paris” articles were published between September 1999 and July 2004 on the Suite101.com platform (attractive screenshot below). After disappearing into the internet graveyard for almost 15 years, I’m publishing them all here, one each day, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Secrets of Paris. Enjoy the nostalgia trip!
September 6, 1999 Introduction to Secrets of Paris
October 15, 1999: Un Joyeux Halloween à Paris
October 22, 1999 Navigation for Newcomers and Near-Natives
October 29, 1999: The After Midnight Special: Paris Nightcrawls
November 5, 1999: Living it up French Style at Paris’s "Salon du Chocolat"
November 12, 1999: The Aliens Have Landed, Part I: "What? Me an alien?"
November 19, 1999: Enjoying the Hunting and Gathering
November 26, 1999: The Parisian Pedestrian: by Choice and by Force
December 3, 1999: World AIDS Awareness Day in Paris
December 10, 1999: Holiday Shopping in Paris is a Dream Come True
December 17, 1999: Sapin de Noël...Flocking the Parisian Tradition
December 24, 1999: Going to the Movies Parisian Style
December 31, 1999: Millennium Bug? Not if the Weather Gets Here First!
January 7, 2000: Paris: City of Illusion
January 11, 2000 Vive le Haute Couture!
January 14, 2000: Tips on Personal Safety in Paris
January 28, 2000 The Aliens Have Landed, Part 2: A Room with a Phew!
February 4, 2000 Some Top French Sites
February 11, 2000: Paris la Ville d'Amour? Bien sur!
February 18, 2000: The Best Advice for Your Week in Paris, Part 1
February 25, 2000 A Parisian Wedding
March 3, 2000 Paris in a Week Part 2
March 10, 2000 Musings on Museums
March 17, 2000 Cybercafes@Paris
March 24, 2000 Getting Connected in Paris
March 31, 2000 Paris in a Week Part 3: Kiwis on the Move!
April 7, 2000 Marianne Splits Town--and her bust goes too!
April 14, 2000 RV Camping à la Française--Part 1
April 21, 2000 Driving Me Crazy Part 1
April 28, 2000 RV Camping à la Français Part 2
May 15, 2000 Groceries by Internet
June 18, 2000 My Own Best of Paris
July 17, 2000 Summertime in Paris: How to Look Like a Native
August 18, 2000 August Ughs!
September 15, 2000 Top Ten Reasons to Love Paris, by Claire
October 15, 2000 Gentry's Parisian Top Ten
November 15, 2000 Driving Me Crazy, Part 2
December 7, 2000 Top 10 Entertainment Links for Paris
December 22, 2000 Tips for Throwing Your Own Soirée à la Français
January 1, 2001 Exotic Paris Part II: African Roots
January 6, 2001 Exotic Paris Part I: Asian Influences
February 3, 2001 Take the Children to Paris!
February 16, 2001 My Paris Bar Picks
March 3, 2001 French Music: C'est Pas Mal!
March 19, 2001 Under the Weather in Paris
April 22, 2001 The Heavenly Scented City
May 15, 2001 East Side Story Part 1
June 11, 2001 East Side Story Part 2
July 24, 2001 If You're Thinking of Driving in Paris...
August 12, 2001 Pooches in Paris: A Dog's Delight
September 8, 2001 Au Revoir, Franc! Hello, Euro!
September 12, 2001 Emergency Resources for Residents and Visitors in Paris
October 14, 2001 Halloweenland at Disneyland Paris!
April 30, 2001 Inside Scoop on Disneyland Paris
November 15, 2001 Montmartre: Sacre Coeur to the Moulin Rouge
November 29, 2001 Thinking of Moving to France?
December 11, 2001 Gift Ideas for the Paris-Lovers on Your List
February 28, 2002 To Paris...and Beyond!
Mar 30, 2002 The Scoop on the New Disney Studios in Paris
April 28, 2002 Looking for the Answers? Look no further!
May 31, 2002 The Inside Scoop on the Cannes Film Fest
September 11, 2002 A Week in the Mercantour National Park
April 10, 2002 Indulge in Monaco
November 10, 2002 The Verdon: France's Grand Canyon
December 10, 2002 What’s it really like, living in France?
January 23, 2003 In the Footsteps of the Fashion World
February 27, 2003 The Politics of an American in France
April 14, 2003 An Open Letter from the French
May 20, 2003 Budget Flights within France
June 23, 2003 Paris Neighborhoods: Chatelet-Les Halles
Aug 3, 2003 Paris Neighborhoods II: North of Montmartre
September 5, 2003 Paris Neighborhoods III: Butte aux Cailles
December 1, 2003 The Northern Marais/Temple Quarter
December 31, 2003 Where to Sleep? Finding Accommodation in Ile-de-France
January 24, 2004 Do Americans Really Hate the French?
February 21, 2004 A Writer in France
April 12, 2004 Hashing in France
July 28, 2004 Paris for Free (or somewhere near there)
