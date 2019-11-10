From the Archives 1999-2019: Going to the Movies Parisian Style

Not surprisingly, this article could be republished today with 99% of the information unchanged, and all of the movie houses mentioned here are still going strong, including Studio Galande's weekly Rocky Horror Picture Show! Parisians love their cinema, even with Netflix and other cheap streaming services available, cinemas in Paris are almost always full on the weekend. I've subscribed to the Carte UGC Illimité for almost a decade, an unlimited movie pass that costs €21/month (most films are €11, so you only need to see two for it to be a good deal). One major change in recent years: many American films premiere in Paris a few days BEFORE they're released in the US. Otherwise, I haven't actually seen the Man with the Mic recently, which makes me a little sad, even though I had no idea what he was saying!

Click here to read the original article from December 24, 1999: Going to the Movies Parisian Style

