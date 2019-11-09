From the Archives 1999-2019: Sapin de Noël...Flocking the Parisian Tradition

The French still flock their trees, but that's probably to keep the needles from falling off as it dies, since they still don't put the base in water (although they usually don't put up their trees until a week or two before Christmas anyway). Unfortunately the shopping frenzie of the US has grown in Paris, and stores even advertise "Vendredi Noir" even though they don't celebrate Thanksgiving so most aParisians just roll their eyes at the marketing attempt. The dinner feast with family is still the most important part of Christmas in France, and now that shops are open later and on Sundays, it's a lot easier to stock up on last-minute items.

Click here to read the original full article from December 17, 1999: Sapin de Noël...Flocking the Parisian Tradition.

This article is one of the 78 original “Secrets of Paris” articles published between September 1999 and July 2004. After disappearing into the internet graveyard for almost 15 years, I’m publishing them all here, one by one, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Secrets of Paris. Read the first article, "Introduction to the Secrets of Paris"

You can also learn all about the early days and evolution of the Secrets of Paris over the past two decades in my essay, "1999-2019: Twenty Years of the Secrets of Paris"