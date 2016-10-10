La Belle Epoque Still Not-So-Belle
I was walking down the Rue des Petits Champs this summer on my way to the Passage Choiseul, and was actually sad to see what has become of the tacky old Belle Epoque Cabaret. Yes, it was a garish eyesore with red neon and faded flags, the epitome of the worst kind of tourist trap "near the Paris Opera!" But at least it had character. It was closed down in 2013 when the Swiss owners went bankrupt, and all of the dancers and restaurant staff laid off. Now it's just a bland restaurant with generic French food sold at "trendy restaurant" prices. As an amusing aside, the tripadvisor page considers it to still be the same establishment, so you can still find reviews from its previous incarnation as a cabaret alongside the very disappointed experiences in today's restaurant.
