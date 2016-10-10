La Belle Epoque Still Not-So-Belle

Marchés de Noël - Christmas Markets are well underway!

There are lots of them, and they're in full swing. The two largest are opening mid-month this year:

- till January 8 on the Avenue des Champs Elysées

- till December 27 at the Esplanade de La Défense

Other Christmas Markets will be opening around Paris in December.

December 15-early January

All of the Manèges, aka Carrousels de Paris, in the 3rd through 20th arrondissements of Paris are free for children for the holidays (my favorite is in the Jardins du Trocadéro, but the lines are longest). See the full list here. Open daily 11am-9pm.

December 7-11

Winter is circus time in Paris! Lots of options--for example the Cirque du Soleil (Dec. 7-11) with this year's Varekai performance. At the Accorhotels arena (12e), seats from 37€ to 80€. But there are lots of others. See the complete list for other circus and circus-like spectacles.

