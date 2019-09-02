Latest Paris Museum Updates 

The Maison de Balzac, home of the prolific 19th-century author of French classics such as The Human Comedy, has finally reopened after complete renovations. Even if you don’t care about French literature, the house's adorable cottage garden has great views over the city from the 16th arrondissement hillside (see photo above).

In case you missed it, the Musée de la Libération reopened in an amazing new location last weekend for the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Paris during WW2. Read all about it here.

The beautiful gardens of the Albert-Khan Museum in Boulogne-Bilancourt will be open to the public beginning the weekend of the annual Heritage Days (Sept 21-22, 2019). Reachable by metro, these gardens are a nice escape from the city (the Japanese harden is shown in the photo below). The museum itself remains closed for renovations.

Due to overcrowding, the Louvre is still requiring everyone (including Museum Pass holders) to reserve a free entrance time slot to guarantee you can visit the museum. You can try to just show up, but you might not get in if it's too crowded. Some of the chaos is due to the closure of several rooms in the museum and the Mona Lisa being housed in a temporary location that's not as conducive to crowds. If you're not 110% determined to visit the Louvre, why not give it a miss and try one of the city's hundred other museums?

Current Closures

The Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature in the Marais and La Maison Victor Hugo at Place des Vosges have both closed for renovations until end of 2020. Oddly, only the French version of the latter's website says the museum is currently closed. D'oh!

The Musée Carnavalet "History of Paris Museum" in the Marais is scheduled to open by the end of the year, but if you’re quick you can reserve a spot on the free “behind-the-scenes” tour of the museum during the Heritage Days this September (only in French, sign up online here).

You can find the latest openings and closings updated regularly here.