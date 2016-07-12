More Murals in the Best Street Art District in Paris
Belleville has received a lot of attention for its graffiti, but the 13th arrondissement has definitely taken over as the best place in Paris to see world class murals and artworks by international street artists. Here are the ones that I pass on my 6k run through the neighborhood (this doesn't even cover all of the street art in the Butte aux Cailles):
By C215, under the Line 6 metro.
Cat by C215, at 141 Boulevard Vincent Auriole (you can see it from Line 6 metro).
"Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité" by Shepard Fairey (Obey) at 186 rue Nationale (above the Cat on the Boulevard Vincent Auriole; you can see it from Line 6 metro).
"Rise Above Rebel" by Shepard Fairey (Obey), 93 Rue Jeanne d'Arc (you can see it from Line 6 metro).
Delicate Balance by Shepard Fairey (Obey), at 60 Rue Jeanne d'Arc.
La Madre Seculaire above (during) and below (completed) by INTI, at 85 Boulevard Vincent Auriole (you can see it from Line 6 metro).
Les Trois Ages by Borondo, on the Rue Chevaleret.
"I'm not a real artist" (glows in the dark at night), by SpY, on the Rue Chevaleret.
"La Parisienne" by Zag & Sia, on Rue Chevaleret.
On Rue Chevaleret.
"The Revolution will be Trivialized" by Tristan Eaton at 4-6 Rue Chevaleret.
"It is a happiness to wonder" (quote of Edgar Allen Poe translated by Baudelaire), by Jacques Mahé de La Villeglé on the Rue Watt.
On Rue Watt.
On Rue Watt.
One of the many electric boxes decorated by Pimax, here on the Quai Panhard et Lavassor.
In the Bibliothèque district.
In the Bibliothèque district.
La Danseuse by Faile at Boulevard Vincent Auriol, corner of Rue Jeanne d'Arc (you can see it from Line 6 metro).
Dr. House by Space Invader at 46 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, this is his biggest mosaic (you can see it from Line 6 metro).
By Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada, at Place Pinel.
By Btoy, on the Rue Esquirol (off Place Pinel).
By C215 on Place Pinel.
By M-City, at 122 Boulevard de l'Hôpital.
On Rue Watteau.
Monsieur Chat on the side door of the Mairie du 13ème (Avenue des Gobelins).
You can read more about my favorite neighborhood in Paris in an article I contributed to "Secrets of France" along with six other special places in France chosen by local travel bloggers.
