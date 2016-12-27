Parisians: Recycle Your Christmas Tree
Don't leave your Christmas tree on the curb for the landfill when you can drop it off in one of 150 collection points around Paris (mostly in parks and green spaces) to be recycled into mulch.
http://www.paris.fr/recyclonsnossapins
Each year the City of Paris accepts trees for recycling from December 26-January 24th. They should be:
- without a plastic bag (take it out and throw out the bag once you drop it off)
- without any decorations, flocking or tinsel
- cut or rooted, both are accepted as long as they're real trees and not plastic trees
Most of the collection points are open 24/7, just check the website for the one closest to you.
Reader Comments