Tuesday
Dec272016

Parisians: Recycle Your Christmas Tree

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateTuesday, December 27, 2016

Don't leave your Christmas tree on the curb for the landfill when you can drop it off in one of 150 collection points around Paris (mostly in parks and green spaces) to be recycled into mulch. 

http://www.paris.fr/recyclonsnossapins

Each year the City of Paris accepts trees for recycling from December 26-January 24th. They should be:

- without a plastic bag (take it out and throw out the bag once you drop it off)

- without any decorations, flocking or tinsel

- cut or rooted, both are accepted as long as they're real trees and not plastic trees

Most of the collection points are open 24/7, just check the website for the one closest to you. 

