Main | Le Matrimoine Parisien - Discover the City's Female Cultural Heritage »
Wednesday
Apr172019

Sounds of Notre Dame Cathedral

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateWednesday, April 17, 2019

Pentecost bells, May 23, 2010




Christmas Eve Midnight Mass Procession, Dec 24, 2012


Memorial bells after the Charlie Hebdo attack, January 8, 2015

CommentPost a Comment | | in

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
All Comments are Moderated
Anonymous comments will not appear until they have been cleared by the editor for spam, advertising, and meanspiritedness.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  