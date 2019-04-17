Sounds of Notre Dame Cathedral
Pentecost bells, May 23, 2010
Christmas Eve Midnight Mass Procession, Dec 24, 2012
Memorial bells after the Charlie Hebdo attack, January 8, 2015
