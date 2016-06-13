About Secrets of Paris

Summer Food & Fun at Grand Train 

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateMonday, June 13, 2016

One of the most interesting Paris events of the summer is Grand Train. Opened within a disused SNCF train depot in late April, Grand Train features 2000m² of covered halls, courtyards and outdoor space filled with over a dozen bars and eateries, lounge chairs and picnic tables, pétanque courts, a food garden and chicken house, vintage locomotives and different exhibitions about the history of the SNCF (French National Railway, a partner of the event), fuss ball tables, big screens showing fils and even Euro matches, a children's playpen, and daily events such as live music, a craft market, epicerie, yoga sessions, tattoo and barber shop, kids' activities, massage booth, gardening courses, book readings, etc.

I went on one of the first dry nights of May and there was a pretty large crowd, but plenty of space to find a seat. Dining options include Italian (and pizzas), Korean Bibimbap, Argintinean BBQ, gluten-free tea room, Belgian waffels, burgers, and hot dogs. 

When you enter you'll see the outdoor lounge space and gardens overlooking the trains. 

These areas outside fill up quickly, getthere before 7pm for a good spot. 

The Italian eatery in one of the indoor halls.

Train decor throughout the Grand Train space.

I like the little lites strung up in the courtyards, although it's barely dark when Grand Train closes at 11pm in July!

You can bring your food into this dining car. Screens next to it have landscape whizzing by like you're moving. 

One of the indoor dining areas.

There are also a few model trains set up between the restaurants.

The epicerie and food shop.

Yet another courtyard...it feels like you're going in circles, but there are several of these. 

An exhibit of train worker uniforms over the years.

One of the dozen or so vintage trains (no touching allowed).

The kids' playpen.

Helmut Newcake Gluten-Free goodies.

 

The food garden (there are also honey bee hives).

Open until October 16th, check the Facebook page for the weekly schedule of special events. 

Grand Train 
26 ter rue Ordener, 18th
Metro Marcadet-Poissoniers. 
Open Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-11pm.
Free entry, consignment fee for the cups at the bars. 
Ends October 16th, 2016. 

Chickens!

