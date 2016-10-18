About Secrets of Paris

Created in 1999, the Secrets of Paris is the oldest independent and locally-owned website about Paris in English, for both visitors and residents. Discover what you've been missing:

* Free Resource Guide
* Calendar of interesting Paris events 
* Monthly Secrets of Paris newsletter
* Secrets of Paris Tours & Travel Planning

Read more about the Secrets of Paris here

 

 

 

 

Calendar of Paris Events

Marchés de Noël - Christmas Markets are well underway! 
There are lots of them, and they're in full swing.  The two largest are opening mid-month this year:

- till January 8 on the Avenue des Champs Elysées
- till December 27 at the Esplanade de La Défense

Other Christmas Markets will be opening around Paris in December, see the full list (en françaishere. Click through to our full calendar to get more details.  

December 15-early January 
All of the Manèges, aka Carrousels de Paris, in the 3rd through 20th arrondissements of Paris are free for children for the holidays (my favorite is in the Jardins du Trocadéro, but the lines are longest). See the full list here. Open daily 11am-9pm.

December 7-11
Winter is circus time in Paris! Lots of options--for example the Cirque du Soleil (Dec. 7-11) with this year's Varekai performance. At the Accorhotels arena (12e), seats from 37€ to 80€. But there are lots of others. See the complete list for other circus and circus-like spectacles. 

Click here to see the full calendar of events...

Popular Posts

Secrets of Paris gives 10% of all tour fees to the French food bank, Les Restos du Coeur

« The French Political Circus | Main | Getting Jazzed in Paris »
Tuesday
Oct182016

Vegan Paris

by AuthorHeather Stimmler-Hall | DateTuesday, October 18, 2016

Last weekend there were two big vegan events in Paris, the Veggie Pride parade and market at Place Stalingrad overlooking the canal, and the Veggie World fair at Le Centquatre.

I went to the fair to find some decent vegan cheese for making pizza, and ended up going home with a whole grocery bag full of Tofurky sausages, Nakd raw energy bars in different flavors, bottles of Fils de Pomme artisan cider made an hour from Paris, different kinds of cheese, Rrraw raw chocolates (you can see them at this month’s see them at the Salon du Chocolate, October 28-Nov 1), and some baking ingredients that are now getting easier to find in Parisian health food shops (like egg substitute). There were also dozens of stands selling vegan dishes to enjoy sur-place, from burgers (the Dutch Weedburgers sold out) and hot dogs to sushi and pastries. Lines were long and the fair was as busy as any food and wine fair you’d attend in Paris. Here are just a few of the food stands:

www.funkyveggie.fr Meal prep baskets
www.veganbowl.com Vegetarian restaurant
www.gentlegourmet.fr Vegan restaurant
www.theveganshop.fr Vegan online shop
www.42degres.com Vegan bistro
www.ivlo.paris Vegan Italian restaurant
www.lolypopkitchen.com Vegan and raw caterer and cooking classes
www.unmondevegan.com Vegan food shop
www.supervegan.fr Vegan diner
www.nataparis.com Yoga and vegetarian cooking classes
http://www.lepagalou.bio Vegan deli and online shop

In addition to food, the fair also had organic, fair trade, and vegan clothing and accessories (the faux-leather shoes look like real shoes people in Paris would actually wear, not just hippie clogs), organic beauty and zero-waste personal hygiene products, gardening and cookbooks, vitamins and supplements, and many organizations who promote veganism, animal welfare and wildlife conservation. I stopped at the Sea Shepherd France stand to chat with the French volunteers (here in the photo with Christelle) and admire their new campaign t-shirts (Sea Shepherd is an international, direct-action ocean conservation organization that is 100% vegan).

The takeaway? Not only are more Parisians interested in vegan food (and let’s just say they’re a picky lot!), it’s also easier than ever to be meat and dairy free in Paris. If you’re interested in a healthy lifestyle, don’t miss the largest organic fair in Paris coming next month, the annual Salon Marjolaine, Nov 5-13). These fairs are great places to get these products for much better prices than you’d find in the shops, so bring your shopping trolley!

Two more websites to check out for more vegan resources and restaurants in Paris are Paris by Vegan and Happy Cow. For a very chic vegan experience, the Shangri-La palace hotel's La Bauhinia hosts a monthly Vegan Dinner on the first Thursday of the month and a daily Vegan Afternoon Tea

Comment3 Comments | | in ,

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

EmailEmail Article to Friend

Reader Comments (3)

Thanks for this information! My first visit to France was last September, and I found it difficult to eat vegetarian, let alone vegan. I'm glad to have some new resources for my next visit!
October 31, 2016 | Unregistered CommenterNancy Stovall
Hello Heather

Very nice article!
I'm very pleased to see that you See Lendemain Organic as something "people in Paris would actually wear, not just hippie clogs" as this is exactly what we are striving after!
Have a good weekend and I will see you around!

Best, Anna

www.lendemainorganic.com
November 12, 2016 | Unregistered CommenterAnna Kierkegaard
Vegan food is not boring, the only limit is your imagination
http://animal-welfare.org/vegan-food-boring/
Paris is not boring too !!
December 4, 2016 | Unregistered CommenterHerc

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
All HTML will be escaped. Hyperlinks will be created for URLs automatically.
Alert
All Comments are Moderated
Anonymous comments will not appear until they have been cleared by the editor for spam, advertising, and meanspiritedness.

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  