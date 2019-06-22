Main | Using the Vélib Bike Service in Paris »
Why most travel writing makes us cringe (and how to fix it if you're the guilty party)

Travel writing is a genre already riddled with clichés, but Paris is in a class of its own for inspiring a never-ending literary parade of tired descriptions, hackneyed imagery, and nauseating hyperbole. And frankly, the City of Light deserves better. A dive into the Secrets of Paris archives reveals some of the worst offenders! Read more...
 

 

