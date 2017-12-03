You say classic, I say comedy - in French with English subtitles

Want to check out the latest French theatre shows but don't understand French? Theatre in Paris has made the best French theatre productions available for English-speakers, with a dedicated English online ticketing platform, subtitles projected above the stage, and a "good seat guarantee".

Here are two shows on the schedule for the holidays, a classic and a modern comedy:

Molière’s The Miser

Playing in the historical Theatre du Ranelagh, Molière’s The Miser is for fans of classic French literature.

"Follow old Harpagon as the story of his obsession with his wealth takes you on a journey involving his unraveling paranoia of thieves and his desire to be a great matchmaker for his children. This satirical performance is full of scheming, arranged marriage plans, and threats after someone makes off with his wealth. It is a fresh take on a timeless piece by France’s beloved Molière."

Molière’s The Miser is showing at the Theatre du Ranelagh (5 rue de Vignes, 16th, metro La Muette (Line 9), Boulainvilliers (RER C)) through January 14 from Wednesday through Friday at 8:45pm, Saturdays at 4:30pm and 8:45pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Ticket prices start at €30 per person and Theatre in Paris guests are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show to benefit from the pre-show welcome. Book tickets here.

Real Life

If you prefer a more modern show, Real Life is the comedy for you. The historical Théâtre Édouard VII frequently welcomes famous French comedians, and here again does not disappoint. It stars Guillaume de Tonquédec, star of a popular French sitcom akin to 'Modern Family', and the très drôle Léa Drucker, famous French actress and director.

"Its outlandish plot and enigmatic characters include a hastily planned home makeover, unwanted plants, and mysterious revelations."

Real Life is showing at the Theatre Edouard 7 (10 place Edouard VII, 9th, metro Opéra (Lines 3, 7, 8), Madeleine (8, 12, 14) or Auber (RER A)) through January 6 from Tuesday through Friday at 9pm, Saturdays at 6pm and 9pm, and Sundays at 3:30pm. Ticket prices start at €46 per person and Theatre in Paris guests are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show to benefit from the pre-show welcome. Book tickets here.

About Theatre in Paris

A secret many Paris visitors rarely discover is that just like New York and London, Paris has a diverse and thriving theatre scene. True Parisians start lining up all over the city for the latest plays and musicals every night of the week. Now, for the first time ever thanks to Theatre in Paris and their unique live subtitling system, visitors and expats can enjoy the City of Lights’ best-kept secret.

As the 2017 holiday season approaches, they have brand new comedies, classic masterpieces, and unusual gems translated and ready to welcome an international audience in the world of theatre, right here in Paris. Check out their wide range of shows here.